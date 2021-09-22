Advertisement

Cedarville, Detour schools take a ‘pause’ on in-person classes

Both schools plan to return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 27.
Back to School & Beyond logo
Back to School & Beyond logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDEARVILLE, DE TOUR, Mich. (WLUC) - Cedarville and De Tour schools are taking a “pause” from in-person classes the rest of this week.

“Our top priority is student safety, and that will not waiver at any time, especially during these challenging times,” said Les Cheneaux Community Schools (Cedarville) Superintendent Bob Lohff. “We had four students test positive for Covid-19 on the morning of September 21st. This has the potential to impact many students, therefore we felt taking some time to contact those who were in close contact is the safest route.”

Lohff said those positive cases were in the high school, and no positive cases have been reported in the middle or elementary schools.

Les Cheneaux Community Schools will not have virtual classes the Wednesday-Friday.

De Tour Area School District Superintendent Robert Vaught, said the district won’t have in-person classes, but students will meet virtually. He listed a schedule for students in a Facebook post.

The schools both plan to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 27. All athletic events and practices for the Cedarville-DeTour Islanders have been canceled until Monday.

For more information from the schools, check out the links below:

