Caturday sale this Saturday at Delta Animal Shelter

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Animal Shelter says it was a late kitten season this year and now the shelter has several adoptable cats.

“This time of year the weather gets colder and people that see stray cats tend to bring more of them in this month,” said Susan Gartland, director of the Delta Animal Shelter.

To help all the cats find loving homes, the Delta Animal Shelter is hosting a “Big Caturday Sale” this Saturday from eleven in the morning until three in the afternoon.

“They are all spade neutered vaccinated microchips and ready to find a perfect home,” said Gartland.

Normally, the adoption fee is $50 for cats and $125 for kittens. But for the Caturday sale, the adoption fees are sponsored. So 59 cats are ready for a forever home.

“Which means that the public donated money so that they are at no adoption fee,” said Gartland.

If you find a stray, the shelter still encourages you to bring it in.

“We will certainly try to find the owner for some foremost and if not we will then get it spayed and neutered vaccinated and be able to put it up for adoption,” said Gartland.

But if you’re looking for dogs to bring home, the shelter has two dogs looking to be adopted together. Sienna is one of the last puppy mill moms.

“She was very scared, timid, had been adopted a couple times and returned I think due to all of her fear issues,” said Patti Hubble, resident unit manager for the Alger Correctional Facility.

The second dog, Chloe, was rescued from Louisiana before hurricane Ida made landfall last month.

“The two of them met in the prison program and just connected right away. I think they probably both had some of the same background issues and they just bonded and kind of completed each other,” said Hubble.

The adoption fees for both dogs is sponsored by Pete’s Pick and Pull and Gene’s Towing in Escanaba.

