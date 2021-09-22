Advertisement

Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government says its health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

The government statement Tuesday night says Marcelo Queiroga is in good health and will remain in isolation in the United States.

The minister is vaccinated against the virus.

The statement also says other members of Brazil’s government in New York have tested negative for the virus.

Bolsonaro has said he has not been vaccinated, though he was ill last year with COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
UPDATE: Body of missing AuTrain man found in Seney area
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Health Department issues county-wide Pre-K through 6th grade student, staff mask mandate
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified
Photos of Aaron McGeorge, of Marquette Township.
Search ongoing for missing Marquette Township man near Hogback Mountain
Kambria Grenfell, 10, was diagnosed with DIPG - a rare form of brain cancer.
Kambria Grenfell, young girl running toy drive, dies in hospice

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP
Chickadees Owner, Micki Sliva, stands to interview with her "Chickadees Chicks."
Chickadees hosts fashion show
A view from Brockway Mountain's most northern viewing deck.
How to color tour the Keweenaw
Marquette County Board Plaque (WLUC file image)
Marquette County Board approves 2040 Master Plan