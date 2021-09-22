Annual community fundraiser event returns to Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County next weekend, the 10th annual Fall Tailgate fundraiser returns. The event is hosted by the Dickinson Area Community Foundation, a non-profit organization. Proceeds will benefit the Mini-Grant program.

Bands and cheer squads from schools across Dickinson County will perform at the event, and attendees can take part in outdoor games and raffle giveaways. The winner of the cruise vacation for two will also be announced.

The foundation says the Mini-Grant program helps get projects get off the ground.

“We award up to $20,000 a year in the Mini-Grant program, so the success of this event is absolutely critical to what we do,” said Tamara Juul, Dickinson Area Community Foundation Executive Director.

The tailgate is October 2 and doors open at 5 p.m. CT at Pine Grove Country Club. Tickets are pre-sale only and can be purchased online for $50 on the Dickinson Area Community Foundation’s website. Included in the price is a reception dinner.

