Up North Lodge in Gwinn to hold another Bike Night

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge in Gwinn is holding another Bike Night this weekend.

Bikers in the area and others are all welcome to attend with no entry fees.

There will be live music, bucket raffles, and a 50/50 raffle.

For the 5th straight year, it will benefit the 906 Warrior Relief Fund with the proceeds going to be used help U.P. veterans, active duty service members, Michigan National Guard in the U.P., and reserves in times of crisis.

“These people take out some of their own time and effort to sponsor us and to raise the money for us so that we can help our veterans,” said the nonprofit’s CEO, Richard Wood. “We give back 98% of every cent that comes in.”

The event is this coming Sunday, September 26th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Up North Lodge.

