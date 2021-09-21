Advertisement

Stormy periods overnight then diminishing west-to-east Tuesday morning

Chance of scattered, few t-storms through Tuesday morning with brief heavy downpours, strong gusts and small hail possible.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A fast-moving Northern Plains system rolls through the U.P. overnight Monday, producing scattered showers and few thunderstorms west through east -- brief heavy downpours, strong gusts and small hail possible.

Lake Superior-effect rain shower chances occur Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday as the system exits the region.

Rain chances continue next weekend as a low pressure system enters the Upper Midwest.

Temperatures trend at or below seasonal through much of this week as fall season begins.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms early in the Eastern U.P., then few to scattered showers overall in the U.P. in the evening; cooler and breezy with NW winds gusting over 25 mph at times

>Highs: 60

Wednesday, first day of fall: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a.m. showers esp. over the northern wind belts; cool

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60

Friday and Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 60s

Sunday and Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

