Advertisement

Search ongoing for missing Marquette Township man near Hogback Mountain

40-year-old Aaron Royal McGeorge is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has dark hair that is very short or shaved, brown eyes, and usually wears a baseball style hat.
Photos of Aaron McGeorge, of Marquette Township.
Photos of Aaron McGeorge, of Marquette Township.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing man near Hogback Mountain.

According to the sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Aaron Royal McGeorge, of Marquette Township, has been missing since Monday morning.

MSCO says it is believed that McGeorge left his house Monday, Sept. 20 in a red 2011 Ford F-150 pickup between 7:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, at about 8:00 a.m., McGeorge’s pickup truck was located on County Road 550 near Hogback Mountain. Police believe he went hiking in the area his truck was found.

McGeorge is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has dark hair that is very short or shaved, brown eyes, and usually wears a baseball style hat. He has a thin mustache with additional facial hair below his lower lip. Police say it is unknown what clothing he was wearing.

Marquette County Search and Rescue has started a search for McGeorge. Search and Rescue will be utilizing tracking dogs and is requesting the public to avoid the area around Hogback Mountain to avoid scent contamination.

Anyone that may have possibly seen McGeorge, or has information that may assist in the search for him, is asked to call the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line 906-225-8441.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
UPDATE: Body of missing AuTrain man found in Seney area
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Health Department issues county-wide Pre-K through 6th grade student, staff mask mandate
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified
Motorcycle Crash generic
Man ejected from motorcycle in 2-vehicle crash
Kambria Grenfell, 10, was diagnosed with DIPG - a rare form of brain cancer.
Kambria Grenfell, young girl running toy drive, dies in hospice

Latest News

Jasperlite Intergenerational Farm project
Partridge Creek Farms plans new Jasperlite Intergenerational Farm project
The race was canceled last year, but returns will community excitement this year
Half marathon race returns to Dickinson County
FBI logo and police lights background.
UPDATE: Arrest made in case involving explosive devices left in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate
Restaurant to host another Bike Night to benefit 906 Warrior Relief Fund
Up North Lodge in Gwinn to hold another Bike Night