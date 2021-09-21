Search ongoing for missing Marquette Township man near Hogback Mountain

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing man near Hogback Mountain.

According to the sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Aaron Royal McGeorge, of Marquette Township, has been missing since Monday morning.

MSCO says it is believed that McGeorge left his house Monday, Sept. 20 in a red 2011 Ford F-150 pickup between 7:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, at about 8:00 a.m., McGeorge’s pickup truck was located on County Road 550 near Hogback Mountain. Police believe he went hiking in the area his truck was found.

McGeorge is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has dark hair that is very short or shaved, brown eyes, and usually wears a baseball style hat. He has a thin mustache with additional facial hair below his lower lip. Police say it is unknown what clothing he was wearing.

Marquette County Search and Rescue has started a search for McGeorge. Search and Rescue will be utilizing tracking dogs and is requesting the public to avoid the area around Hogback Mountain to avoid scent contamination.

Anyone that may have possibly seen McGeorge, or has information that may assist in the search for him, is asked to call the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line 906-225-8441.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

