Advertisement

Railroad safety week educates drivers

The Iron Mountain Post of the Michigan State Police were handing out flyers today
Drivers are asked to obey yield signs, and always look both ways for an incoming train
Drivers are asked to obey yield signs, and always look both ways for an incoming train(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is railroad crossing safety week, and Michigan State Police and over 600 police departments nationwide have partnered with Amtrak to help educate drivers.

“A lot of times people will disregard the yield sign and for the railroad crossing and shoot right through that. What we want people to do is obey the yield sign, check both ways on the railroad track to avoid a collision,” said Kail Wade, Michigan State Police Trooper.

Wade says writing tickets is not why he became a trooper, but rather to help keep people safe.

“We would much rather just educate people and talk to people and say ‘listen, hey these are the laws.’ It’s for your safety, our safety,” Wade said.

According to the state police, every 3 hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train. Wade says it comes down to the driver’s decisions.

“We can’t be everywhere at once unfortunately, but we do pay attention to these railroad crossings and we will continue in the future,” Wade said.

The crossings in Dickinson County see a high volume of traffic, and a train departs from Norway every day at 4 p.m. CT. Troopers today were stationed off U.S. 2 in Quinnesec.

“A lot of times they see the stop sign and they just kind of roll over the tracks without looking. We’re just here for a high visibility safety project,” Wade said.

As you’re driving tonight, be sure to lookout for state troopers as they are stationed at railroad crossings throughout the U.P. You can find more information about railroad crossing safety on the Michigan State Police’s website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
UPDATE: Body of missing AuTrain man found in Seney area
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Health Department issues county-wide Pre-K through 6th grade student, staff mask mandate
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified
Kambria Grenfell, 10, was diagnosed with DIPG - a rare form of brain cancer.
Kambria Grenfell, young girl running toy drive, dies in hospice
Motorcycle Crash generic
Man ejected from motorcycle in 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

Police Lights
Domestic violence remains high in Marquette County
Flannel Fest sign.
Manistique prepares for Westside Flannel Fest this Saturday
Eagle Mine wins ‘prestigious’ safety award second year in a row
The Bart King Monument atop Sugarloaf Mountain
Marquette Regional History Center holding Bart King Monument Centennial Wednesday