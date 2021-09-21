Railroad safety week educates drivers

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is railroad crossing safety week, and Michigan State Police and over 600 police departments nationwide have partnered with Amtrak to help educate drivers.

“A lot of times people will disregard the yield sign and for the railroad crossing and shoot right through that. What we want people to do is obey the yield sign, check both ways on the railroad track to avoid a collision,” said Kail Wade, Michigan State Police Trooper.

Wade says writing tickets is not why he became a trooper, but rather to help keep people safe.

“We would much rather just educate people and talk to people and say ‘listen, hey these are the laws.’ It’s for your safety, our safety,” Wade said.

According to the state police, every 3 hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train. Wade says it comes down to the driver’s decisions.

“We can’t be everywhere at once unfortunately, but we do pay attention to these railroad crossings and we will continue in the future,” Wade said.

The crossings in Dickinson County see a high volume of traffic, and a train departs from Norway every day at 4 p.m. CT. Troopers today were stationed off U.S. 2 in Quinnesec.

“A lot of times they see the stop sign and they just kind of roll over the tracks without looking. We’re just here for a high visibility safety project,” Wade said.

As you’re driving tonight, be sure to lookout for state troopers as they are stationed at railroad crossings throughout the U.P. You can find more information about railroad crossing safety on the Michigan State Police’s website.

