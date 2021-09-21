Advertisement

Partridge Creek Farms plans new Jasperlite Intergenerational Farm project

Strategic planning is underway to build gardens in the 4.5 acres behind Jasperlite Senior Housing.
Jasperlite Intergenerational Farm project
Jasperlite Intergenerational Farm project
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farms is working on a new $3 million project that will help combat food insecurity in Ishpeming.

The Jasperlite Intergenerational Farm project will provide agricultural programs for K-12 students and grow over 30 thousand pounds of food.

A survey is open now for all Ishpeming residents to take, regarding food insecurity. It will help assess community needs and encourage involvement in the creation of the Jasperlite project.

Another survey is available for students in grade 6 and below to take in school or at home.

Partridge Creek Farm Director, Dan Perkins, says the definition of food insecurity has changed over time.

“It’s different now, we’ve got food that doesn’t really have much nutrition,” says Perkins. “People can be obese and starving, people can just not have healthy food that help their brains and their bodies develop properly. That’s what food insecurity looks like the in Upper Peninsula.”

Perkins says the Jasperlite Intergenerational Farm project will take up to 5-10 years to be fully operational.

The survey, available HERE, is open until October 1st.

