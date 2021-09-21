Marquette Regional History Center holding Bart King Monument Centennial Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday the Marquette Regional History Center is offering a special event honoring a WWI soldier from Marquette. Bart King was an avid hiker and camper who was also part of what some argue is the first boy scout troop anywhere in North America.

In 1918, King died from pneumonia after fighting in France while serving in WWI. In the fall of 1921, 100 years ago, a monument to King was completed at the top of Sugarloaf Mountain.

“People go up Sugarloaf and they see it, you can’t miss the monument and it’s an important part of local history, the scouts are still very active in Marquette and that’s, in part, thanks to people like Bart King,” said Dr. Nickolas Dupras, NMU History Professor and Great Grandson of Harmidas Dupras, a Marquette Stone Mason who helped with the construction of the monument.

The event starts at the new south parking lot for Sugarloaf at an informational table. At the top of the mountain at 6 p.m. there will be a short presentation on the history of the monument.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.