MAPS board approves updates to COVID-19 policy

The district will now require students to wear masks, aligning with new Marquette County Health Department guidelines.
The MAPS Board of Education addresses teachers, parents, and community members.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Upper Peninsula school district is making changes to its COVID-19 protocols. Among those changes, the district is requiring some students to wear masks, aligning with new guidelines from local health officials.

At a regular meeting on Monday evening, the Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) Board of Education approved three updates to its existing COVID-19 policy.

While MAPS started the year without a virtual learning option, it has since put one in place. The district will continue to offer virtual learning for K - 5 students.

The board also updated its policies language to require masks on school transportation for students and drivers.

The final change was to require masks for all pre-K – 6th grade students and staff. MAPS will continue strongly recommending masks for 7 – 12 students and staff.

“Based on what I’ve read from the Marquette County Health Department and what we said in committee and even in our planning, I recommend that we follow the Marquette County Health Department’s order,” said MAPS Interim Superintendent Zack Sedgwick during the meeting.

Several parents, teachers, and community members voiced their opinions during the meeting’s public comment session. Some supported the changes, others opposed them, and one parent announced they are pulling their child out of the school district.

