Manistique prepares for Westside Flannel Fest this Saturday

Deer Street through the Westside will be decorated for fall.
Flannel Fest sign.
Flannel Fest sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique is preparing for Flannel Fest, happening this weekend.

“This is the third year Schoolcraft tourism and commerce is hosting Westside flannel fest where we fill the sidewalks, parking lots and get the Westside businesses involved so we can get everybody excited to experience the fall season,” said Alison Cook, executive director for Schoolcraft Tourism and Commerce.

Deer Street through the Westside will be decorated for fall. The Flannel Fest is an opportunity for people to get together again.

“It brings more of the people from the other side of town to the side of town plus it gives people on the side of town a sense of just getting everything back opened up again,” said Andrew Larkins, owner of Westside Tobacco and More.

The community focused event has 19 attractions and 30 vendors. One of those vendors is Communities that Care. The international organization promotes healthy behaviors among children. They will be giving out Narcan, drug deactivation bags and medication lock boxes.

“People can just come out to the booth. Will have them available, they’re free of charge. If you need any items like that, you’ll just come to us, there’s nothing you have to fill out,” said Jennifer Levins, coordinator for Schoolcraft County Communities that Care.

Communities that Care says it’s important to have Narcan on hand just in case a child accidentally gets a hold of your medication or a grandparent accidentally takes a second dose.

“This huge stigma that surrounds Narcan where people think it’s just for people who are addicted to opioids and that’s not the case,” said Levins.

If you do know someone who is addicted to opioids, Narcan could save that person.

Other vendors include food trucks, crafters and local businesses. Flannel Fest is this Saturday in Manistique’s Westside of town from 11 a.m. until six p.m.

To learn more about Flannel Fest, click here.

