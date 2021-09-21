Lingering light showers behind front

A cold front is moving across the U.P. early this morning with scattered showers. Light rain and drizzle will continue on and off during the day. In the wake of the front, cooler air moves, and temperatures will trend below normal for the start of fall!

Today: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers and temperatures falling

>Afternoon Temps: 50s north, low 60s south

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Mid 50s north, low 60s south

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers in the east

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers moving from west to east during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.