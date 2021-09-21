Advertisement

Lingering light showers behind front

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is moving across the U.P. early this morning with scattered showers. Light rain and drizzle will continue on and off during the day. In the wake of the front, cooler air moves, and temperatures will trend below normal for the start of fall!

Today: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers and temperatures falling

>Afternoon Temps: 50s north, low 60s south

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Mid 50s north, low 60s south

Thursday: Partly cloudy with showers in the east

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers moving from west to east during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
UPDATE: Body of missing AuTrain man found in Seney area
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Health Department issues county-wide Pre-K through 6th grade student, staff mask mandate
Motorcycle Crash generic
Man ejected from motorcycle in 2-vehicle crash
Kambria Grenfell, 10, was diagnosed with DIPG - a rare form of brain cancer.
Kambria Grenfell, young girl running toy drive, dies in hospice

Latest News

Chance of scattered, few t-storms through Tuesday morning with brief heavy downpours, strong...
Stormy periods overnight then diminishing west-to-east Tuesday morning
warm
A warm start to the week
Sunny start to Monday with chances of rain showers later as a storm rolls in from the west.
Warm and breezy Monday then clouding up with a chance of p.m. showers, t-storms
Sunday p.m. highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s plus south winds gusting over 30 mph at times.
Warming up and getting breezy Sunday as fall season nears