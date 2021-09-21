Lakeshore Depot expanding community offerings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Lakeshore Depot is expanding its community offerings.

The farm fresh marketplace is upgrading its infrastructure to create more space for locally sourced food products.

Customers will also see an added area for entertainment and educational outreach purposes.

Staff hope to have the updates complete by Spring.

“Our goal is to fill the gaps in our local food system. We’ve already got such a strong community here, but we wanna make it as easy as we can on our farmers, and make it more accessible to our community to have this space to share and learn more about local food.” says operations manager Leah Blanchard.

The Lakeshore Depot is launching a patronicity fundraiser next month to complete the projects.

You can follow Lakeshore Depot on Facebook for updates and a link to the fundraiser when it goes live.

