Half marathon race returns to Dickinson County

Run Iron Mountain is celebrating its 9th annual race
The race was canceled last year, but returns will community excitement this year
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the 9th annual Run Iron Mountain Half Marathon race returns. The race starts at 9 a.m. CT Saturday outside of the Moose Jackson Café. The route takes runners past Lake Antoine and the Fumee Lake Area, and ends at the library.

There will be live music and water along the way. Anyone who runs in the half marathon or half marathon relay can get into Oktoberfest for free. All runners will help benefit a special cause.

“All the proceeds that come from the race go directly to the Dickinson County Cancer Loan Closet here locally. It’s been a wonderful organization that we work very closely with,” said Joe Smith, Iron Mountain Road and Trail Half Marathon President.

Sign-ups continue up until the weekend, with no sign-ups the morning of the event. Volunteers are still needed. If you are interested in signing up or volunteering, you can visit the Run Iron Mountain website.

