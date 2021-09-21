Advertisement

Families Against Narcotics visits Copper Country

For those who need more support.
Linda Davis is the executive director of Families Against Narcotics.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new resource for those struggling with substance use disorder may now soon be available.

Families Against Narcotics Executive Director Linda Davis visited Baraga Monday to speak to interested community members about forming a chapter.

The purpose of the group is to provide ample resources and education to the heath and corrections departments on a local level.

The goal is to change the way people with substance use disorder are viewed and the systems that help them.

“What we do with treatment generally is it’s one-and-done,” said Davis. “You go to treatment. You stay 30 days. You come out we expect you to be well. This is an insidious disease and it needs an ongoing continuum of care.”

There is more information available on the Families Against Narcotics website.

