Eagle Mine wins ‘prestigious’ safety award second year in a row

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine continues to be recognized for dedication to a safe working environment. Earlier this month, the mine accepted a ‘Sentinel of Safety Award’ from the National Mining Association.

The award recognizes the copper and nickel mine on having the best safety record, considering number of injuries compared to hours worked.

Eagle Mine uses safety as a fundamental in all decision-making. The staff practices a proactive approach to safety by investigating all near-accident incidents, so they don’t escalate.

The Eagle Mine Managing Director, Darby Stacey, says though protocols come down from corporate, it’s the ones on the ground that deserve the recognition.

“We’ve got 400 people that work at Eagle, they’re the ones that actually won this award,” says Stacey. “It wasn’t a management team or a corporate office. They’re the ones that kinda set the backdrop for those people to be successful and to enable them to make good decisions with their safety, and really that’s what we want at the end of the day.”

The Sentinel of Safety award was created in 1925. It is the most prestigious safety award in mining.

This is the second consecutive year that Eagle Mine has won the award.

