Domestic violence remains high in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite less pandemic restrictions, domestic violence incidents are still high in Marquette County.

Last year, the county saw a 22 percent increase from 2019 domestic violence cases. This year, is on pace to match that.

The Women’s Center in Marquette helps domestic violence victims get back on their feet. The center has seen a consistent increase in guests since June.

“We haven’t been at full capacity yet, but we’ve been really close to it,” said Hannah Holma, Women’s Center Program Director.

Holma says people spending more time at home during the pandemic gave victims less time to flee, but with less restrictions, more people are seeking help.

“Now that things are kind of back to whatever this new normal is, we’re seeing people taking the opportunity to flee,” said Holma. “In that, we are seeing so many children.”

One of the services the center offers is helping victims find housing after their 90 days at the shelter are up. Right now, a lack of affordable housing in Marquette is making that hard.

“It’s scary if I’m fully honest,” said Holma. “That puts people at risk with having to go back to their perpetrator or having to live in an unsafe living condition.”

Holma says the center is working with organizations like Community Action Alger-Marquette to find people housing as much as possible.

The Marquette County prosecutor, Matt Wiese, says this kind of crime can fluctuate throughout the years.

“If we keep seeing this trend continuing and increasing over the next couple of years, that would be more troubling to me,” said Wiese.

Wiese says if anyone brings forward domestic violence his office will take the case seriously. The prosecutor says he recently worked on three severe domestic violence cases that resulted in the perpetrator getting significant time in jail.

If you, or someone you know needs help, contact the Women’s Center 24/7 support line at 906-226-6611.

