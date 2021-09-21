Advertisement

Domestic violence remains high in Marquette County

Last year, the county saw a 22 percent increase from 2019 domestic violence cases. This year, is on pace to match that.
Police Lights
Police Lights(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite less pandemic restrictions, domestic violence incidents are still high in Marquette County.

Last year, the county saw a 22 percent increase from 2019 domestic violence cases. This year, is on pace to match that.

The Women’s Center in Marquette helps domestic violence victims get back on their feet. The center has seen a consistent increase in guests since June.

“We haven’t been at full capacity yet, but we’ve been really close to it,” said Hannah Holma, Women’s Center Program Director.

Holma says people spending more time at home during the pandemic gave victims less time to flee, but with less restrictions, more people are seeking help.

“Now that things are kind of back to whatever this new normal is, we’re seeing people taking the opportunity to flee,” said Holma. “In that, we are seeing so many children.”

One of the services the center offers is helping victims find housing after their 90 days at the shelter are up. Right now, a lack of affordable housing in Marquette is making that hard.

“It’s scary if I’m fully honest,” said Holma. “That puts people at risk with having to go back to their perpetrator or having to live in an unsafe living condition.”

Holma says the center is working with organizations like Community Action Alger-Marquette to find people housing as much as possible.

The Marquette County prosecutor, Matt Wiese, says this kind of crime can fluctuate throughout the years.

“If we keep seeing this trend continuing and increasing over the next couple of years, that would be more troubling to me,” said Wiese.

Wiese says if anyone brings forward domestic violence his office will take the case seriously. The prosecutor says he recently worked on three severe domestic violence cases that resulted in the perpetrator getting significant time in jail.

If you, or someone you know needs help, contact the Women’s Center 24/7 support line at 906-226-6611.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Leonard Szafran and his truck.
UPDATE: Body of missing AuTrain man found in Seney area
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Health Department issues county-wide Pre-K through 6th grade student, staff mask mandate
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified
Kambria Grenfell, 10, was diagnosed with DIPG - a rare form of brain cancer.
Kambria Grenfell, young girl running toy drive, dies in hospice
Motorcycle Crash generic
Man ejected from motorcycle in 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

Drivers are asked to obey yield signs, and always look both ways for an incoming train
Railroad safety week educates drivers
Flannel Fest sign.
Manistique prepares for Westside Flannel Fest this Saturday
Eagle Mine wins ‘prestigious’ safety award second year in a row
The Bart King Monument atop Sugarloaf Mountain
Marquette Regional History Center holding Bart King Monument Centennial Wednesday