Advertisement

A warm start to the week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With an upper-level ridge in place, the warm air will stick around for another day. Highs will be above normal, topping off around 80°. Then, a front will move in tonight. A line of showers and storms will move in starting early in the evening. Those will track east overnight and continue in the morning to the east. Once, it clears out cooler air will settle in for the rest of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing, warm with evening storms

>Highs: Low 80s to upper 70s

Tuesday: Morning showers and thunderstorms with temperatures falling

>Highs: 50s north, low 60s south

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Around 60°

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s, low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 50s, low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers die along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Motorcycle Crash generic
Man ejected from motorcycle in 2-vehicle crash
FBI logo and police lights background.
FBI seeking information about explosive devices left in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate
New Marquette businesses provide updates on how the start of business has gone
Two new Marquette eateries provide update on business

Latest News

Sunny start to Monday with chances of rain showers later as a storm rolls in from the west.
Warm and breezy Monday then clouding up with a chance of p.m. showers, t-storms
Sunday p.m. highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s plus south winds gusting over 30 mph at times.
Warming up and getting breezy Sunday as fall season nears
Chilly Saturday a.m. low temps in the 30s-40s as skies clear overnight, then milder...
Mostly sunny and mild Saturday with light breezes
am showers
AM storms followed by nice weekend