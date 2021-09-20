A warm start to the week

With an upper-level ridge in place, the warm air will stick around for another day. Highs will be above normal, topping off around 80°. Then, a front will move in tonight. A line of showers and storms will move in starting early in the evening. Those will track east overnight and continue in the morning to the east. Once, it clears out cooler air will settle in for the rest of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing, warm with evening storms

>Highs: Low 80s to upper 70s

Tuesday: Morning showers and thunderstorms with temperatures falling

>Highs: 50s north, low 60s south

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Around 60°

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s, low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 50s, low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 60s

