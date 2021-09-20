Advertisement

Warm and breezy Monday then clouding up with a chance of p.m. showers, t-storms

Sunny start to Monday with chances of rain showers later as a storm rolls in from the west.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A Northern Plains-based system brings widespread rain chances over the U.P. beginning mainly Monday afternoon through Tuesday. There is an isolated risk of severe thunderstorms in the Western U.P. during the late afternoon and early evening hours as the system enters during the heat of the day -- damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours possible.

Lake Superior-effect rain shower chances occur late Tuesday through early Wednesday as the system exits the region.

Rain chances continue next weekend as a low pressure system enters the Upper Midwest.

Temperatures trend at or below seasonal through much of this week as fall season begins.

Monday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of showers and few thunderstorms; warm and breezy

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms early, then few to scattered showers in the evening; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday, first day of fall: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. showers esp. over the northern wind belts; cool

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60

Friday and Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

