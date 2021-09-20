Sports On Demand September 19, 2021
This is your sports on demand.
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A look at the weekly top five plays from the high school football slate, this time coming from Week 4 games. And, the U.P. Baseball League crowned a champion Sunday afternoon. Plus, some scores from both Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech’s soccer and volleyball teams, which were both in action on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.