MTU Soccer loses first conference match to Grand Valley

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team fell 2-0 to Grand Valley State on Sunday (Sept. 19). The Lakers got a goal in each half to hand the Huskies their first GLIAC loss on the season.

Grand Valley came out with the pressure to start the game, out shooting the Huskies by a 10-1 margin in the opening half. The Lakers got on the board in the 20th minute, when Kennedy Bearden took a rebound and buried it in the back of the net. The visitors would take that one goal advantage into the halftime break.

The Huskies came out in the second half with pressure of their own. However, Grand Valley would get their second tally of the game in the 52nd minute, when Sarah Smolinkski snuck one past the goalkeeper to give the Lakers a 2-0 lead.

The Black and Gold found their offensive rhythm throughout most of the second half, out shooting the Lakers 9-1. Senior forward Jesse Jacobusse led the Huskies with four shots and two shots on goal.

“They moved the ball really well and they had a lot of time and space,” Coach Ozturk said of Grand Valley in the first half. “We had to regroup at halftime and I’m extremely proud of our effort in the second half. We really turned it on, but it was unfortunately too late vs. a good Grand Valley team.”

The Huskies ended up with a 7-3 edge in shots on goal, but were unable to get on the board.

The Huskies fell to 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in GLIAC competition. Michigan Tech will hit the road for one game on Sunday (Sept. 26) when they head to Saginaw Valley State for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff. The Cardinals are 4-0-1 on the season and are coming off a 2-0 win over Davenport (Sept. 19).

The Huskies will be home again on Friday (Oct. 1) to take on Purdue Northwest. Northern Michigan will then visit Kearly Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 3).

