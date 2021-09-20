Most private insurance plans won’t waive COVID-19 cost-sharing, survey says
(CNN) – Many coronavirus patients recovering from long hospital stays are surprised to find that the days of full COVID-19 coverage are over.
While most large insurance companies waived cost-sharing for COVID-19 care in 2020, that is no longer the case in 2021.
Now, COVID-19 patients are getting sticker shock after seeing the kind of significant hospital bills typically associated with major health crises like cancer.
A Kaiser Family Foundation survey from late August found that “across the two largest health plans in each state and D.C.,” 72% of the health insurance plans were no longer waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment.
That means the majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays.
The survey indicates the trend is likely to continue, with patients taking on more and more of their treatment costs.
Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.