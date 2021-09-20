Minnesota State projected to win first season of revamped CCHA

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Minnesota State University Mavericks have been picked among the league’s head coaches to win the MacNaughton Cup , which will be awarded to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s (CCHA) regular season champion annually. The Mavericks captured five first-place votes and totaled 67 of a possible 70 points.

Bemidji State earned 63 points, including one first-place vote, while Michigan Tech was nominated to finish third with 55 points and two first place votes. Northern Michigan (54), Bowling Green State (46), defending playoff champion Lake Superior State (45), Ferris State (32) and St. Thomas (30) rounded out the coaches’ poll respectively.

Minnesota State claimed the NCAA Division I West Regional Championship last season, en-route to making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Frozen Four and have won the past four league titles. The Mavericks have 17 returning players, including senior defenseman Julian Napravnik who finished tied for fifth in the league last year with 28 points (10G, 18A) in 27 games and Winnipeg Jets’ prospect Nathan Smith, a junior forward, who tallied 25 points (9G, 16A) in 28 games. Senior goaltender Dryden McKay is also back at MSU this season after leading the league last year with a 1.54 goals against average (GAA) in 26 games.

After posting a victory in the NCAA Division I East Regional in March, Bemidji State brings back 22 players from a season ago. Senior forward Alex Ierullo returns after leading the Beavers with 24 points (7G, 17A) in 29 games and leading defenseman Elias Rosen (5G, 11A) is back at Bemidji State as a junior on the blue line this season.Michigan Tech also returns 22 players including Blake Pietila who earned the second best GAA (1.81) in the league as a sophomore during the 2020-21 campaign. Senior forward Trenton Bliss finished tied for 10th in the league last year with 25 points (12G, 13A) and Alec Broetzman returns as the league leader in power-play goals, scoring six in 30 games.

The eight CCHA head coaches ranked the members in projected order of finish for the regular season. Points were awarded on an 10-9-8-7-6-5-4 basis. League coaches ranked the CCHA teams, excluding their own school, in the order they predicted the regular season will end.

Three more awards will be announced throughout the day today as the CCHA All-Preseason Team will be announced at 11:30 a.m. CT / 12:30 p.m. ET, while the CCHA Preseason Rookie of the Year will be announced at 12:30 p.m. CT / 1:30 p.m. ET and the CCHA Preseason Player of the Year will be announced at 1:30 p.m. CT / 2:30 p.m. ET.The CCHA Media Day will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, Sep. 21, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. ET. Along with CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia and CCHA Director of Officiating Kevin Langseth, all eight CCHA Head Coaches will preview the upcoming season and be available to answer questions from local, regional and national media outlets virtually via a Zoom video conference.

2021-22 CCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

Minnesota State – 67 (5)

Bemidji State – 63 (1)

Michigan Tech – 55 (2)

Northern Michigan – 54

Bowling Green State – 46

Lake Superior State – 45

Ferris State – 32

St. Thomas – 30

The CCHA officially drops the puck on their first season since the 2012-13 campaign Saturday, Oct. 2. All eight CCHA teams will be in action with four non-conference games and three exhibition contests scheduled. The first CCHA conference game will take place on Friday, Oct. 8 when the St. Thomas Tommies visit the Northern Michigan Wildcats. The first time all eight CCHA teams will face each other in one weekend will be Nov. 18-20

