Advertisement

Michigan Works hosts job application drive in Dickinson County

The job fair highlights over 100 job openings across 41 companies
Those interested can direct any questions to their local Michigan Works office
Those interested can direct any questions to their local Michigan Works office(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Application drives have been hosted throughout the U.P. to encourage employment sign-ups. Iron Mountain hosted one on Friday, with five vendors in attendance. The Michigan state police, 41 Lumber, Systems Control, Eagle Tool Company, and Besse Forest Products all had booths.

The event was hosted by Michigan Works, where more than 41 total Dickinson County companies submitted postings for over 100 jobs.

Many of these jobs provide on-site training.

“The production positions and the manufacturing plant, we train you for those positions. It is nice to have some skillset, but a lot of it we are able to train on the job for,” said Jen Kirk, Systems Control Benefits Specialist.

Systems Control is hosting an open interview event Tuesday from 6 a.m. CT 6 p.m. CT on site. Information about all job postings is available at the Dickinson County Michigan Works office off South Stephenson Avenue in Iron Mountain.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified
Motorcycle Crash generic
Man ejected from motorcycle in 2-vehicle crash
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers die along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Fire
Hubbell man uninjured after vehicle fire in Osceola Township
New Marquette businesses provide updates on how the start of business has gone
Two new Marquette eateries provide update on business

Latest News

Community members walk and bike along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Negaunee.
Marquette County trail systems recognize Michigan Trails Week
Protestors picketed outside the health department for several hours today
Mask mandate protests continue in Dickinson County
Sixth-graders pick up trash at the Calumet Waterworks.
Washington middle school cleans park
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Health Department issues county-wide Pre-K through 6th grade student, staff mask mandate