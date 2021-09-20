Michigan Works hosts job application drive in Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Application drives have been hosted throughout the U.P. to encourage employment sign-ups. Iron Mountain hosted one on Friday, with five vendors in attendance. The Michigan state police, 41 Lumber, Systems Control, Eagle Tool Company, and Besse Forest Products all had booths.

The event was hosted by Michigan Works, where more than 41 total Dickinson County companies submitted postings for over 100 jobs.

Many of these jobs provide on-site training.

“The production positions and the manufacturing plant, we train you for those positions. It is nice to have some skillset, but a lot of it we are able to train on the job for,” said Jen Kirk, Systems Control Benefits Specialist.

Systems Control is hosting an open interview event Tuesday from 6 a.m. CT 6 p.m. CT on site. Information about all job postings is available at the Dickinson County Michigan Works office off South Stephenson Avenue in Iron Mountain.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.