Advertisement

Marquette TaeKwon-Do celebrates 50 years

A cake for the Marquette Taekwon-Do anniversary
A cake for the Marquette Taekwon-Do anniversary(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette TaeKwon-Do celebrated a major anniversary Monday. The martial arts school was founded 50 years ago back in 1971.

It’s a non-profit school that teaches TaeKwon-Do as a means of self defense, self discipline and exercise. The school’s Director says he’s proud of their many years of teaching self defense.

“It’s huge, we’re probably one of the oldest operating schools in the country, most don’t last 5 or 10 years and we’ve managed to go beyond that, we’re a non-profit school, I think that helps,” said Charles Giotto, Marquette TaeKwon-Do Director.

Classes are open to the public. In October they’re hosting a free class for self defense.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified
Motorcycle Crash generic
Man ejected from motorcycle in 2-vehicle crash
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers die along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Fire
Hubbell man uninjured after vehicle fire in Osceola Township
New Marquette businesses provide updates on how the start of business has gone
Two new Marquette eateries provide update on business

Latest News

Economic Club of Marquette County returns with Marty Fittante as guest speaker
Kambria Grenfell, 10, was diagnosed with DIPG - a rare form of brain cancer.
Kambria Grenfell, young girl running toy drive, dies in hospice
Community members walk and bike along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Negaunee.
Marquette County trail systems recognize Michigan Trails Week
Protestors picketed outside the health department for several hours today
Mask mandate protests continue in Dickinson County