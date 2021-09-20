Marquette TaeKwon-Do celebrates 50 years

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette TaeKwon-Do celebrated a major anniversary Monday. The martial arts school was founded 50 years ago back in 1971.

It’s a non-profit school that teaches TaeKwon-Do as a means of self defense, self discipline and exercise. The school’s Director says he’s proud of their many years of teaching self defense.

“It’s huge, we’re probably one of the oldest operating schools in the country, most don’t last 5 or 10 years and we’ve managed to go beyond that, we’re a non-profit school, I think that helps,” said Charles Giotto, Marquette TaeKwon-Do Director.

Classes are open to the public. In October they’re hosting a free class for self defense.

