Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and Community Foundation exceed goal for AED fundraiser

Sheriff gives safety tips for National Preparedness Month
Sheriff gives safety tips for National Preparedness Month(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and their partners, The Community Foundation of Marquette County, has exceeded their fundraising goal for the Jumpstart A Heart project.

They raised more than $85,000 for 38 new automatic external defibrillators, commonly known as AED’s. A number of groups including the West End Health Foundation and the Superior Health Foundation donated to the cause.

“We’ve had them for some 20 years and more often then not, they have saved lives and you just never know when you need it and we want to have that and be able to help if we’re able to,” said Marquette County Sheriff, Greg Zyburt.

“When reviewing the proposal from Sheriff Zyburt and Corporal Best, we really felt this was an important need to address right now, it is a county wide effort that not only impacts law enforcement, but it impacts everybody in the county,” said Zosia Eppensteiner, Community Foundation CEO.

This Wednesday, September 22, The Community Foundation will host their annual celebration at NMU where they will present a check to Sheriff Zyburt for the Jumpstart A Heart project.

Other donors to the project include The Frazier Fund, Ray and Peg Hirvonen Foundation, Negaunee Area Community Fund and the Marquette Area Community Fund.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified
Motorcycle Crash generic
Man ejected from motorcycle in 2-vehicle crash
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers die along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
FBI logo and police lights background.
FBI seeking information about explosive devices left in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate
New Marquette businesses provide updates on how the start of business has gone
Two new Marquette eateries provide update on business

Latest News

Campfire Coffee is located on Iron Street downtown.
Campfire Coffee in Negaunee getting ready for Fall
LIVE at Campfire Coffee in Negaunee - Pt. 2
Coffee shop in downtown Negaunee
LIVE from Campfire Coffee in Negaunee
Fire
Hubbell man uninjured after vehicle fire in Osceola Township