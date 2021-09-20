Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and Community Foundation exceed goal for AED fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and their partners, The Community Foundation of Marquette County, has exceeded their fundraising goal for the Jumpstart A Heart project.

They raised more than $85,000 for 38 new automatic external defibrillators, commonly known as AED’s. A number of groups including the West End Health Foundation and the Superior Health Foundation donated to the cause.

“We’ve had them for some 20 years and more often then not, they have saved lives and you just never know when you need it and we want to have that and be able to help if we’re able to,” said Marquette County Sheriff, Greg Zyburt.

“When reviewing the proposal from Sheriff Zyburt and Corporal Best, we really felt this was an important need to address right now, it is a county wide effort that not only impacts law enforcement, but it impacts everybody in the county,” said Zosia Eppensteiner, Community Foundation CEO.

This Wednesday, September 22, The Community Foundation will host their annual celebration at NMU where they will present a check to Sheriff Zyburt for the Jumpstart A Heart project.

Other donors to the project include The Frazier Fund, Ray and Peg Hirvonen Foundation, Negaunee Area Community Fund and the Marquette Area Community Fund.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.