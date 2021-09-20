Advertisement

Marquette County Health Department issues county-wide Pre-K through 6th grade student, staff mask mandate

On Monday, Sept. 20, the health department issued the order, which will take effect on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.(WLUC/MCHD)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has issued a county-wide Pre-K through 6th grade student mask mandate for schools.

On Monday, Sept. 20, the health department issued the order, which will take effect on Thursday, Sept. 23.

The order requires that within educational institutions in Marquette County, children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade must consistently and properly wear a facial mask covering both nose and mouth while inside any enclosed building or structure of the schools.

The order also requires all persons, regardless of vaccination status, providing service to any child in pre-kindergarten through grade six, properly and consistently wear a face mask while inside any enclosed building or structure of the schools.

The health department says that Marquette County is currently at a “high” COVID-19 transmission level, according to CDC data.

“The testing positivity rate is 12.49% and the weekly case rate is 333 per 100,000 population (data from September 12 - September 18, 2021),” the health department said in a release. “As of September 20, 2021, a cumulative total of 5,755 probable/confirmed cases and 68 probable/confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19 have occurred in Marquette County.”

The mask order will be effective, Thursday, Sept. 23, and remain in effect until community transmission for Marquette County is categorized as “moderate” or “low” (according to the CDC’s metrics) for at least 14 days, or until further notice from Marquette County Health Officer, Gerald Messana.

To read the entire order, click here. TV6 is reaching out to schools and the health department about the order. Watch for additional updates later this week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified
Motorcycle Crash generic
Man ejected from motorcycle in 2-vehicle crash
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers die along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Fire
Hubbell man uninjured after vehicle fire in Osceola Township
New Marquette businesses provide updates on how the start of business has gone
Two new Marquette eateries provide update on business

Latest News

DIDHD logo and a face mask.
DIDHD issues mask order for K-6 students in Dickinson, Iron counties
To help ensure Michigan students and educators are as safe as possible in the classroom and...
MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students
Logo for Bessemer Area School District.
Bessemer Area School District requiring masks for K-6 students
Burt Township Schools in Grand Marais, Mich.
Face masks to be required at Burt Township School District