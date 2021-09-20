Marquette County Health Department issues county-wide Pre-K through 6th grade student, staff mask mandate

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has issued a county-wide Pre-K through 6th grade student mask mandate for schools.

On Monday, Sept. 20, the health department issued the order, which will take effect on Thursday, Sept. 23.

The order requires that within educational institutions in Marquette County, children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade must consistently and properly wear a facial mask covering both nose and mouth while inside any enclosed building or structure of the schools.

The order also requires all persons, regardless of vaccination status, providing service to any child in pre-kindergarten through grade six, properly and consistently wear a face mask while inside any enclosed building or structure of the schools.

The health department says that Marquette County is currently at a “high” COVID-19 transmission level, according to CDC data.

“The testing positivity rate is 12.49% and the weekly case rate is 333 per 100,000 population (data from September 12 - September 18, 2021),” the health department said in a release. “As of September 20, 2021, a cumulative total of 5,755 probable/confirmed cases and 68 probable/confirmed deaths attributed to COVID-19 have occurred in Marquette County.”

The mask order will be effective, Thursday, Sept. 23, and remain in effect until community transmission for Marquette County is categorized as “moderate” or “low” (according to the CDC’s metrics) for at least 14 days, or until further notice from Marquette County Health Officer, Gerald Messana.

To read the entire order, click here. TV6 is reaching out to schools and the health department about the order. Watch for additional updates later this week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.