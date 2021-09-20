Man ejected from motorcycle in 2-vehicle crash

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A 57-year-old Minnesota man is in the hospital after he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle Sunday afternoon.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on M203 near North Cloverland Road at around 3 p.m.

The man failed to stop his motorcycle as he was making a left turn and hit the side door of a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Minnesota man.

The motorcycle driver was ejected from the bike into the air landing 13 yards into a tree line.

He was transported to Keweenaw Aspirus Hospital and later airlifted to Minneapolis Hospital.

The other driver’s condition is unknown.

Speed is said to be a factor.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Michigan State Police, Calumet Township Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Joes Towing and several citizens.

