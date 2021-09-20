Advertisement

L.I.V.E. Art & Word contest underway to combat suicide

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2nd Annual LIVE Art & Word Contest is being hosted by West End Suicide Prevention. The contest is a way to help break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and suicide, as well as showcase the talents of high school students from across the Upper Peninsula.

The LIVE Art & Word Contest runs through Monday, November 15th. It is open to all high school students across the Upper Peninsula. For more information about the competition click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers die along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Motorcycle Crash generic
Man ejected from motorcycle in 2-vehicle crash
FBI logo and police lights background.
FBI seeking information about explosive devices left in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate
New Marquette businesses provide updates on how the start of business has gone
Two new Marquette eateries provide update on business

Latest News

Campfire Coffee is located on Iron Street downtown.
Campfire Coffee in Negaunee getting ready for Fall
LIVE at Campfire Coffee in Negaunee - Pt. 2
The contest details
L.I.V.E. Art & Word competition is underway
Coffee shop in downtown Negaunee
LIVE from Campfire Coffee in Negaunee