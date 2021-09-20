L.I.V.E. Art & Word contest underway to combat suicide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2nd Annual LIVE Art & Word Contest is being hosted by West End Suicide Prevention. The contest is a way to help break the stigma surrounding mental health issues and suicide, as well as showcase the talents of high school students from across the Upper Peninsula.

The LIVE Art & Word Contest runs through Monday, November 15th. It is open to all high school students across the Upper Peninsula. For more information about the competition click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.