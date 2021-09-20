Kambria Grenfell, young girl running toy drive, dies in hospice

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - A 10-year-old girl who was running a toy drive for children at the Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee has died.

Last December, Kambria Grenfell was diagnosed with debilitating brain tumor.

Last week, TV6 spoke to family members about Kambria’s toy drive, while she was in hospice at the children’s hospital.

On Facebook, Anderson Funeral Homes said Kambria died Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Escanaba. A funeral service celebrating her life will follow, along with a luncheon at the Escanaba Country Club.

Anyone who would still like to support Kambria’s cause can do so until October 2. To learn more, watch the video TV6 aired last week about Kambria’s toy drive below.

