Hubbell man uninjured after vehicle fire in Osceola Township

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -A Hubbell man went away uninjured after his vehicle caught on fire Sunday in Osceola Township.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck caught on fire around 8:00 p.m. Sunday between golf course road and old county road.

The Calumet Township Fire Department then arrived to put out the fire.

A 32-year-old Hubbel man was able to exit his vehicle without any injuries.

