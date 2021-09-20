Hubbell man uninjured after vehicle fire in Osceola Township
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -A Hubbell man went away uninjured after his vehicle caught on fire Sunday in Osceola Township.
According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck caught on fire around 8:00 p.m. Sunday between golf course road and old county road.
The Calumet Township Fire Department then arrived to put out the fire.
A 32-year-old Hubbel man was able to exit his vehicle without any injuries.
