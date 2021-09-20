Grand Valley State sweeps NMU Volleyball

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University volleyball ‘Cats fell in a home Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) match against Grand Valley State University 0-3 on Saturday evening.

SET ONE

The Lakers jumped out to an early 12-7 lead in the opening frame but the Wildcats worked their way back into contention.

A 4-0 run, featuring two Caylie Barlage service aces and a Jacqueline Smith block, cut the GVSU advantage to 12-11.

The visiting team pulled away again, but NMU fought back and pulled within one late with two Lauren Van Remortel assisted kills and an unassisted Smith kill.

In the end, the Lakers held onto the lead and earned the 25-22 set one win.

SET TWO

In the second set, GVSU jumped out to another quick 8-5 lead before the Wildcats went on a run knotting the score at 8-8.

NMU kept it close up to the 12-11 point as the team took advantage of two Laker errors to pull within one.

The home team’s opposition finished the set on an offensive tear and took the second frame 25-16.

SET THREE

The Wildcat team was the one that opened the set on a run in set three with the team starting the frame 4-1.

GVSU followed with a run of their own to take the lead. It did not last as NMU came back and tied the match at 11-11 with a Barlage service ace and again at 12-all with a Smith kill.

Two errors from the Lakers gave the ‘Cats the lead back at 14-12.

After a 15-15 tie, GVSU grabbed the lead which held for the rest of the frame. The Lakers took home the 25-18 set win and the match win.

STAT LEADERS

Smith had a team-high 14 kills with Lizzy Stark close behind with 11.

Leading in assists was Lauren Van Remortel with 23 for the Wildcat effort.

Libero Caylie Barlage had 17 digs which led the team while also contributing a team-leading three service aces.

Smith and Olivia Webber each had one solo block in the match.

UP NEXT

NMU hosts a third consecutive home match tomorrow when Davenport University comes to Marquette for GLIAC action. The match will take place in Vandament Arena at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.