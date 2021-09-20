First-ever dog diving contest a splashing sensation at Marquette Kennel Club show

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Kennel Club All Breed Show ended this weekend with a splash.

The weekend-long event featured the first-ever ‘Diving Dog Trials’ at Marquette County Fairgrounds.

About 35 canines from the Midwest and the Upper Peninsula jumped for the longest distance and swam for the fastest times.

It was a chance for the four-legged athletes to compete in the North America Diving Dogs national tournament.

“We came out here to support one of our local dogs that we have sponsored in dock diving. Her name is Emma (from Iron Mountain). She is now qualified for nationals, which will be in Springfield, Missouri. Gladstone, Michigan is currently going to build one of these (dock diving facilities),” said D&D Dog Dynamics Owner & President Dave Johnson.

“And you notice we have dogs of all shapes and sizes. We don’t just have Labrador Retrievers. We have a white fluffy dog. It jumps five feet, but you know what, he loves it and the people love it and that’s all that matters,” said Diving Dogs Event Coordinator Brian Butler.

Butler explained that dock diving is a sport that began with hunting dogs.

