Finlandia Women’s Soccer rallies for road win

RIPON, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s soccer team (3-2-1) came from behind to beat Ripon (0-6-1) 2-1, Saturday afternoon at Prairie Field.

Ripon drew first blood, scoring just 45 second into the game. At the five-minute mark, freshman Shannon Mattson scored off a pass from freshman Ally Herrick.

The Lions had numerous chances that were denied by Lucie Hodgkins. With 39 minutes to go, senior Katie Brown got the game-winner on a pass from senior Addie Budzinski.

Finlandia had 29 shots with 16 on goal, eight corner kicks and was called for three fouls.

Ripon had four shots with all on target and was called for three fouls. Hodgkins finished with 14 saves.

Finlandia stays on the road, Sunday, Sept. 19 playing Carroll. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. CST

