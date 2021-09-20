Economic Club of Marquette County returns with Marty Fittante as guest speaker

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Economic Club of Marquette County kicked off their featured speakers events for 2021 Monday night. Marty Fittante, CEO for Invest UP, was the speaker.

Fittante’s speech focused on economic development in the Upper Peninsula and challenged residents to find different ways to contribute to economic development.

“No matter what your role is, find a space to help your community and advance economic development, I think we can all, in different ways, be economic developers, the challenge really is how can you contribute to building out relationships and advancing community opportunity,” said Fittante.

The Econ Club meets monthly at the Ramada Inn. Next month the guest speaker is Kim Lear, the Founder and Content Director of Inlay Insights.

