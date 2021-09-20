CCHA announces preseason All-Conference Team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) announced today the 2021-22 CCHA Preseason All-Conference Team as selected by the eight head coaches of the conference.

Three Universities were represented and Minnesota State led the way with four preseason all-conference nods. Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay was unanimously voted as the CCHA Preseason Goaltender of the Year, receiving all eight votes from CCHA head coaches. The senior netminder returns to Minnesota State after recording the league’s best goals against average (1.54) last season. McKay tallied an impressive .924 save percentage (SAV%), a 21-4-0 record and 10 shutouts during the 2020-21 campaign. McKay was named last season’s WCHA Player of the Year and WCHA Goaltender of the Year prior to being named a Hobey Hat Trick Finalist, which is an annual award given to the top National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s ice hockey player. He was also named a finalist for the Mike Richter Award, which is an annual award given to the goaltender voted to be the most outstanding in Division I NCAA men’s ice hockey during the regular season.

Mavericks’ forwards Julian Napravnik and Nathan Smith each received six votes to be nominated to the CCHA Preseason All-Conference team. Napravnik returns for his senior season after recording the fifth most league points (10G, 18A) in 27 games played last season. He also finished first in the league with six game-winning goals and tallied the third most power-play goals (5). Napravnik was named the WCHA’s Offensive Player of the Year and was selected to the All-WCHA First Team. Smith, a prospect of the Winnipeg Jets, will suit up as a junior for Minnesota State this season after posting 25 points (9G, 16A) in 28 games and leading the league with 13 power-play points (5G, 8A). Smith was also selected to the 2019-20 WCHA All-Rookie Team, the 2020-21 All-WCHA Second Team and the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team.

Northern Michigan senior forward Joseph Nardi garnered five votes following a second-place finish in the league with 33 points (12G, 21A) in 29 games. He was also second in the league in assists (21) and finished tied for first in power-play points (13). Last season, Nardi was selected to the All-WCHA Second Team.

Akito Hirose earned seven nominations en-route to securing one of just two defenseman positions on the CCHA Preseason All-Conference team. As a freshman last season, the Minnesota State blueliner was tied for fifth among league defenseman and finished tied for second among freshman scoring with 15 points (1G, 14A) in 28 games. Hirose earns the honor after being selected as the WCHA Rookie of the Year a season ago.

Michigan Tech’s Colin Swoyer received six votes after finishing tied for second among league defenseman last season with 17 points (3G, 14A) in 30 games. Swoyer also finished third in the league with 53 blocked shots during the 2020-21 campaign. Swoyer earned All-WCHA Second Team honors last season.

2021-22 CCHA Preseason All-Conference Team Position

Name, Year, School

Forward Julian Napravnik, SR, Minnesota State

Forward Nathan Smith, JR, Minnesota State

Forward Joseph Nardi, SR, Northern Michigan

Defense Akito Hirose, SO, Minnesota State

Defense Colin Swoyer, SR, Michigan Tech

Goaltender Dryden McKay, SR, Minnesota State

Others receiving votes: Trenton Bliss, Sr., F, Michigan Tech (4); Louis Boudon, Jr. F, Lake Superior State ; Andre Ghantous, Jr., F, Northern Michigan; Owen Sillinger, Sr., F, Bemidji State . Elias Rosén, Jr., D, Bemidji State (3); Jacob Nordqvist, Sr., D, Lake Superior State.

