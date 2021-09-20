Advertisement

Campfire Coffee in Negaunee getting ready for Fall

The coffee shop opened in May and is located on Iron Street
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire Coffee in Negaunee opened in May and owners say they’ve been busy since.

Owners Keith Dickson and Ryan Nummela say they are grateful to the community for all of the support. Looking ahead, the coffee shop on Iron Street in downtown Negaunee is gearing up for Fall and a menu of unique new flavors.

