Barrel + Beam’s orchard project restores U.P. flora

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Barrel + Beam brewery prepares to renovate its outdoor space with a homegrown orchard featuring native Upper Peninsula plants.

The brewery has partnered with the Marquette County Conservation District, removing invasive plants in the outdoor terrace this summer.

Barrel and Beam Co-Founder Nick VanCourt said the final phase of this long-term project is an outdoor venue showing guests where the ingredients are made in some of their ales and ciders.

“We’re going to start rimming the area essentially with fruit trees, like raspberries, blackberries -- that kind of stuff. But not to replace what we do, buying fruit from farmers all around that state but to really just supplement it as we grow with some things that are closer to home here,” he explained.

VanCourt added that the Marquette County Conservation District will also teach his staff about garden upkeep, especially in preventing invasive species.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.