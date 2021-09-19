Warming up and getting breezy Sunday as fall season nears

A ridge of high pressure amplifies over the Great Lakes region, bringing in a warm airmass over the Upper Peninsula led by a strong southerly wind component.

The high pressure breaks down Monday as a Northern Plains-based system brings widespread rain chances over the U.P. Monday night through Tuesday.

Following the system’s exit Wednesday, a cold airmass builds over the U.P. and brings the chance of Lake Superior-effect rain to mainly the north wind belts.

Rain chances continue next weekend as a low pressure system enters the Upper Midwest.

Sunday: Partly cloudy early then mostly sunny and warm with southerly winds gusting over 30 mph at times

>Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms; warm and breezy

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday, first day of fall: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. showers esp. over the northern wind belts; cool

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60

Friday and Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; mild overall and breezy

>Highs: 60s

