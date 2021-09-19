Warming up and getting breezy Sunday as fall season nears
Sunday p.m. highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s plus south winds gusting over 30 mph at times.
A ridge of high pressure amplifies over the Great Lakes region, bringing in a warm airmass over the Upper Peninsula led by a strong southerly wind component.
The high pressure breaks down Monday as a Northern Plains-based system brings widespread rain chances over the U.P. Monday night through Tuesday.
Following the system’s exit Wednesday, a cold airmass builds over the U.P. and brings the chance of Lake Superior-effect rain to mainly the north wind belts.
Rain chances continue next weekend as a low pressure system enters the Upper Midwest.
Sunday: Partly cloudy early then mostly sunny and warm with southerly winds gusting over 30 mph at times
>Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Monday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms; warm and breezy
>Highs: 80
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms; cooler and breezy
>Highs: 60s
Wednesday, first day of fall: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. showers esp. over the northern wind belts; cool
>Highs: 50s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: 60
Friday and Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; mild overall and breezy
>Highs: 60s
