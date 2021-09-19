U.P. Pink Power hosts golf outing for a cause

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Pink Power showed Saturday that everybody’s a winner out on the golf course -- when playing for a good cause.

The non-profit hosted their 4th Annual golf outing and fundraiser at Wawonowin Country Club in Champion.

Thirty-three teams of four this year competed in 18 holes on the course.

The event ended with dessert in the clubhouse, raffles and prize drawings.

Their goal is to raise $10,000 in the U.P. Pink Power mission to pay it forward.

“Whether it’s a house fire, auto accident, illness, ailment, cancer or sickness of any kind. We send out a payment forward donation to those people,” said Dawn Lambert of the U.P. Pink Power committee.

She also added that the organization has helped more than a thousand people across the Upper Peninsula since 2008 -- amounting to over $200K in charity.

“We are not just about breast cancer, we are about people that are going through hardships and we want them to know that they are not walking the walk by themselves. That we are here behind them to help them out. I’ve been involved since 2009. This is the 4th annual golf outing. This is just so much fun and it couldn’t happen without our volunteers and my team of Pink Power all coming together and helping put this gig on. It’s phenomenal,” said Lambert.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.