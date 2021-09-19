Advertisement

Marquette County VA brings Gulf War Veterans together 30 years later

Marquette County Veterans Affairs hosted an open house event Saturday at Northern Michigan University honoring U.P. Desert Storm veterans and their families.
Marquette County Veterans Affairs hosted an open house event Saturday at Northern Michigan...
Marquette County Veterans Affairs hosted an open house event Saturday at Northern Michigan University honoring U.P. Desert Storm veterans and their families.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All were invited Saturday night at Northern Michigan University’s (NMU) Northern Center to celebrate Gulf War Veterans and their families.

The Marquette County Veterans Affairs along with co-sponsor Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency hosted a 30-Year Desert Storm Reunion.

Military members past and present, and families and friends gathered in the Northern Center Ballroom to honor Gulf War Veterans from across the Upper Peninsula.

Veterans agencies were also on-hand including Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, to connect veterans to available resources and support.

“For all of us to get back together, we can reminisce about what happened. And really during the Gulf War, I think it was a very high watermark of how our leaders got together and accomplished the mission in a short period of time,” said Marquette County VA committee chairman, George LaBlonde, a Gulf War Veteran serving as a U.S. Army pilot for the 101st Airborne Division.

LaBlonde and Scott Stewart of the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment were guest speakers in the event.

“We tried to do it last year but because of COVID -- but we’re finally able to do it this year. I always say, every branch of the service, families, friends, veteran advocates, anybody that supports our veterans is welcome to come,” LaBlonde said.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers die along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
New Marquette businesses provide updates on how the start of business has gone
Two new Marquette eateries provide update on business
FBI logo and police lights background.
FBI seeking information about explosive devices left in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate
FILE. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program graphic.
Additional September food assistance benefits related to pandemic to be issued

Latest News

The U.P. Pink Power committee said it has helped more than a thousand people across the Upper...
U.P. Pink Power hosts golf outing for a cause
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Potential COVID-19 exposure site in Gogebic County
Over 200 people, including Michigan Tech and Finlandia students represent at least 40 countries
People march along Houghton waterfront for annual Parade of Nations
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified