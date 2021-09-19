Marquette County VA brings Gulf War Veterans together 30 years later

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All were invited Saturday night at Northern Michigan University’s (NMU) Northern Center to celebrate Gulf War Veterans and their families.

The Marquette County Veterans Affairs along with co-sponsor Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency hosted a 30-Year Desert Storm Reunion.

Military members past and present, and families and friends gathered in the Northern Center Ballroom to honor Gulf War Veterans from across the Upper Peninsula.

Veterans agencies were also on-hand including Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, to connect veterans to available resources and support.

“For all of us to get back together, we can reminisce about what happened. And really during the Gulf War, I think it was a very high watermark of how our leaders got together and accomplished the mission in a short period of time,” said Marquette County VA committee chairman, George LaBlonde, a Gulf War Veteran serving as a U.S. Army pilot for the 101st Airborne Division.

LaBlonde and Scott Stewart of the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment were guest speakers in the event.

“We tried to do it last year but because of COVID -- but we’re finally able to do it this year. I always say, every branch of the service, families, friends, veteran advocates, anybody that supports our veterans is welcome to come,” LaBlonde said.

