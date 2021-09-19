Ishpeming library will host a used book sale

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The community will be able to purchase their favorite books at a bargain price soon.

The Friends of the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library will sponsor a sale of used books from September 30 to October 2.

The sale begins at 5 p.m. in the Leverton Community Room on the lower level of the library. At that time hardcovers will sell for two dollars and paperbacks for one dollar.

On Friday hardcovers will sell for one dollar and paperbacks for fifty cents.

On Saturday from 10 until noon, all books will be half price. During the afternoon there will be a bag sale, with books selling for three dollars a bag.

