Superior Arts Youth Theater offering behind-the-scenes workshops

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theater is providing a workshop series for those interested in the behind-the-scenes aspects of theater. SAYT is teaming up with Northern Michigan University to offer tech and design workshops.

Youth in grades 6-12 will have a chance to learn about the work done behind the scenes. The workshops range from painting and carpentry to stage management, costumes, lighting and backstage etiquette.

“When we put on a show, at SAYT or any production that goes up on stage there’s so much back work that happens from management to auditions all the way through, we’ve got kids working backstage on shows all the time and there’s so much safety-wise that you should know and a lot of our workshops will touch on that,” said Jalina McClain, Executive Director of SAYT.

The workshops are available throughout the current school year. You can find more information on the workshops by clicking here.

