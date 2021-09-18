Saginaw Valley State Men’s Soccer shuts out NMU

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team (0-3-1) fell 3-0 to Saginaw Valley State University in the opening Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match for the Wildcats.

FIRST HALF

All three of the goals for the Cardinals came in the first half of the opening period of the match.

The Wildcats notched two of their three shots on goal in the first half of action. Ryan Palmbaum took the first for NMU in the 31st minute while Aydin Lambert took one for the ‘Cats in the 42nd.

A total of nine shots were kicked by the Wildcats in the first half to Saginaw Valley’s six. NMU also had the only corner kicks of the first half with two.

CLOSING HALF

The Wildcat defense held strong in the second half as they did not allow a goal in the half.

Palmbaum was able to get the final shot on goal for the Wildcats in the second half in the 50th minute.

Saginaw Valley, projected to win the GLIAC in the preseason, took the 3-0 victory at home.

STAT LEADERS

Palmbaum led NMU with four total shots and two on goal.

Brady Kronenburg was next in shots with two followed by Niko Scheibal with two. Noah Eklund, Isaac Ward, and Lambert each took one shot with Lambert’s shot coming on goal.

Alex Weaver played all 90 minutes in net for the Wildcats and collected three saves.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats continue GLIAC play with a trip to Northwood University. The team will take on the Timberwolves on Sunday at 3 p.m.

