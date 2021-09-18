Potential COVID-19 exposure site in Gogebic County

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - A possible COVID-19 exposure site has been reported in Gogebic County.

The City of Wakefield warns that anyone who visited Wakefield Public Library between September 11 and September 13 may have been exposed to the virus.

The library is located at 401 Hancock Street.

Depending on the length of exposure, visitors could be at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

The city says to monitor yourself for any symptoms for the next 14 days.

If no symptoms develop by then, no further action is required. Otherwise, contact your healthcare provider if you notice symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

For general information, the city urges the public to call the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department at 906-667-0200.

