Advertisement

Potential COVID-19 exposure site in Gogebic County

Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.(WLUC/CDC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - A possible COVID-19 exposure site has been reported in Gogebic County.

The City of Wakefield warns that anyone who visited Wakefield Public Library between September 11 and September 13 may have been exposed to the virus.

The library is located at 401 Hancock Street.

Depending on the length of exposure, visitors could be at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

The city says to monitor yourself for any symptoms for the next 14 days.

If no symptoms develop by then, no further action is required. Otherwise, contact your healthcare provider if you notice symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

For general information, the city urges the public to call the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department at 906-667-0200.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers die along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
FBI logo and police lights background.
FBI seeking information about explosive devices left in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate
FILE. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program graphic.
Additional September food assistance benefits related to pandemic to be issued
New Marquette businesses provide updates on how the start of business has gone
Two new Marquette eateries provide update on business
Section of M-28 between M-94 and M-77.
UPDATE: Eastbound lane of M-28 in central UP reopens to traffic, westbound lane remains closed

Latest News

Over 200 people, including Michigan Tech and Finlandia students represent at least 40 countries
People march along Houghton waterfront for annual Parade of Nations
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers who died along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore identified
Strut Your Mutt UPAWS fundraiser
Hundreds of dogs strut through Marquette for annual ‘Strut Your Mutt’
Marji Gesick in downtown Marquette.
Hundreds of mountain bikers, runners compete in Marji Gesick