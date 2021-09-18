NMU Volleyball wins conference opener over Ferris State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University volleyball team proved that home is where the wins are with a 3-1 win against Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) member Ferris State University inside Vandament Arena.

SET ONE

The receiving votes Bulldog team used a kill to get the first point of the match before the ‘Cats broke off on a 6-0 run kickstarted by a Meghan Meyer kill.

With NMU up 6-1, Ferris State looked to take the lead and proceeded to on a 7-1 run to claim an 8-7 advantage.

The teams traded runs to get to a 17-17 tie. Unfortunately for the Wildcats they did not see the tie or lead again in the first set as the visitors held it the rest of the frame

Ferris State took set one 25-21

SET TWO

Second-set action saw NMU with another early run to take the lead.

Five unanswered points, which started with a Jacqueline Smith kill and three consecutive Smith service aces, put the Wildcats up 6-1.

Vandament Arena came alive as NMU continued to build on the lead with a service error from the visitors and kills from Lizzy Stark and Meyer pushing the lead to seven at 16-9.

NMU did not trail at any point in the second set with a 1-1 tie being as close as the Bulldogs would get.

The Wildcats finished the set off with a kill from Smith to win the second frame, 25-21.

SET THREE

Set three kept the streak of NMU runs alive with the home team notching a 5-0 one to open the action.

After leading most of the frame, the Wildcats got some pushback from FSU. The visiting team on the scoreboard came from behind and took a late 20-19 lead.

An NMU timeout gave the team a stoppage before they broke out a 3-0 run to take the lead back. The scoring run featured two consecutive Smith kills and a Caylie Barlage service ace.

It came down to the wire as the Bulldogs tied it 24-24, but in the end, the Wildcats prevailed and won the set 26-24 scoring the set’s final two points.

SET FOUR

Ferris State opened the fourth set with an ace before a Smith kill tied it for NMU 1-all.

It was another set, another run for the Wildcats as the team jumped out to a 7-2 lead with a 6-0 run. The mid-point of the run featured an impressive defensive stop with a Stark and Angelina Negron block.

The Bulldogs closed the gap to 20-19 but that was the closest the visitors would get. NMU closed the set on a 5-0 run that included a Smith kill, two opponent errors, a Stark kill, and a Barlage service ace.

Vandament Arena witnessed the Wildcats clinch the match win with a 25-19 win in set four

STAT LEADERS

Smith hit at an impressive clip with a .378 hitting percentage with 21 kills. Two more ‘Cats had double-digit kills with Stark notching 14 and Meyer contributing 11.

Stark had a double-double as she also had 14 digs.

Lauren Van Remortel made her return to the NMU lineup and had her second-best assist outing of the season. She had 50 in the contest.

Freshman Caylie Barlage was the libero for the Wildcats and notched a team-high 17 digs.

Angelina Negron was tops for NMU in blocks with three total. Two were assisted with one unassisted.

UP NEXT

The Wildcat homestand continues with a GLIAC match against Grand Valley State University tomorrow. Vandament Arena will host the action at 4 p.m.

