NMU Food Sovereignty Symposium to be virtual

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Food Sovereignty Symposium and festival is going virtual for now. The symposium will feature a number of guest speakers and cover topics including indigenous food producers and practices and bridging traditional and scientific ways of agriculture. The event also ties into the Center for Native American Studies’ Decolonizing Food Project.

“Sovereignty is ultimately about health, and if you think about it, as an individual your sovereignty depends on you being a healthy being, on a collective level. In order for us to, as a group, determine what’s healthiest for our group, we really have to think about our food relationships,” said Dr. Martin Reinhardt, NMU Professor of Native American Studies.

The plan is to also hold the symposium as an in-person event in May. The two-day virtual symposium begins Monday September 20 with an opening prayer and song. The event is free and open to the public.

