Advertisement

NMU Food Sovereignty Symposium to be virtual

NMU Food Sovereignty Symposium
NMU Food Sovereignty Symposium(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Food Sovereignty Symposium and festival is going virtual for now. The symposium will feature a number of guest speakers and cover topics including indigenous food producers and practices and bridging traditional and scientific ways of agriculture. The event also ties into the Center for Native American Studies’ Decolonizing Food Project.

“Sovereignty is ultimately about health, and if you think about it, as an individual your sovereignty depends on you being a healthy being, on a collective level. In order for us to, as a group, determine what’s healthiest for our group, we really have to think about our food relationships,” said Dr. Martin Reinhardt, NMU Professor of Native American Studies.

The plan is to also hold the symposium as an in-person event in May. The two-day virtual symposium begins Monday September 20 with an opening prayer and song. The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section of M-28 between M-94 and M-77.
UPDATE: Eastbound lane of M-28 in central UP reopens to traffic, westbound lane remains closed
FILE. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program graphic.
Additional September food assistance benefits related to pandemic to be issued
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Kayaker dies along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, search ongoing for second person
Worker gives COVID test to people in car in Houghton
3 UP health departments reach capacity to respond to COVID-19 cases
First responders on scene
UPDATE: Man shot multiple times at Chocolay Township home dies, investigation ongoing

Latest News

Superior Arts Youth Theater
Superior Arts Youth Theater offering behind-the-scenes workshops
FILE. A photo of Fred Dakota.
KBIC remembers Fred Dakota
Iron Mountain students enjoy Back to School Bash
Iron Mountain students enjoy back to school bash
First semester begins for Bay College
First semester starts for Bay College