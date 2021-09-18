MTU Women’s Soccer starts conference play with win over Davenport

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team got second half goals from Grace Shaw and Jesse Jacobusse on their way to a 2-0 victory over Davenport on Friday (Sept. 17).

The Huskies found themselves on the offensive attack throughout the game, yet went into halftime with a scoreless tie. Co-Captain Grace Shaw would change that in the 54th minute of play. On a corner kick from fellow co-captain Stephanie Yeager, Shaw hit one off the post, got the rebound, and found the back of the net for the game-winning score.

“We talked about crashing every ball and every deflection so it was nice to finally get one in,” Shaw said of her goal. “We wanted to start GLIAC play 1-0. We maintained our composure and got the win.”

Fellow senior forward Jesse Jacobusse would get the game’s other tally, taking a pass from Brooke Schauer down the side of the field and squeaking one past an outstretched goalkeeper.

Both Shaw and Jacobusse reached the twenty career goal milestone on Friday night.

“We had the chances and we kept the ball well, but they were a tough team to break down,” Coach Ozturk said. “It was a relief to finally break through and get one in the back of the net. To get the second one from Jesse to close things out was much needed.”

The Black and Gold kept up the offensive pressure most of the night, out shooting the Panthers 22-6 for the game, including a 12-2 edge for shots on goal.

The Huskies improved to 4-1 on the season and picked up their first conference victory in the 2021 fall campaign. The Huskies will be challenged on Sunday, September 19 when #2 nationally-ranked Grand Valley State visits Houghton for a noon kickoff. The Lakers won 4-0 at Northern Michigan on Friday (Sept. 17).

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.