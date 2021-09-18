Mostly sunny and mild Saturday with light breezes

The frontal system that produced episodes of heavy rain especially in the Western U.P. Friday morning has pushed east of the region, resulting in west-to-east clearing overnight. Building high pressure drives a strong NW wind to the U.P. as speed gusts exceed 25 mph at times. Light breezes persist Saturday morning and under mostly clear skies, lows can dip from the upper 30s to lower 50s (coldest interior).

High pressure breaks down Monday as a Northern Plains-based system brings widespread rain chances over the U.P. Monday night through Tuesday.

Following the system’s exit Wednesday, a cold airmass builds over the U.P. and brings the chance of Lake Superior-effect rain to mainly the north wind belts.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer with southerly winds gusting over 20 mph at times

>Highs: 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening with a chance of showers over the western and southern counties; breezy and warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday, first day of fall: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers esp. over the northern wind belts; cool

>Highs: 50s

Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy and mild overall

>Highs: 60s

